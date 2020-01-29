Cathy Lynn Wentzell (1962-2020)

RANGELEY - Cathy Lynn Wentzell, 58, passed away at her home in Rangeley on her birthday, Jan. 27, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 27, 1962 in Farmington, the daughter of Richard and Dorothy (Morancie) Wentzell.

She graduated from Rangeley Lakes Regional High School in the class of 1980. In her early years, Cathy worked at the Red Onion Restaurant and at WAMCO. She was a member of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Rangeley. Cathy enjoyed NASCAR racing, was an avid Boston Red Sox fan and enjoyed walking, cooking, crafts, and spending time with her cat “Snowflake Jake”, nephews, Kyle Haley and Derek Haley, and special friends Mike and Marcia Oliver of Chesterville.

Cathy is survived by her mother, Dorothy Wentzell of Rangeley; sister, Crystal Haley and husband David (Joe) of Rangeley; nephew, Kyle Haley of Rangeley; and her boyfriend, Tom Dickie of Rangeley. She was predeceased by her father, Richard Wentzell.

Donations in Cathy’s memory may be sent to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.

At Cathy’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.