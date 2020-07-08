Cecil Nelson Howard Sr. (1954-2020)

STRONG - Cecil Nelson Howard Sr., 66, passed away on July 3, 2020 at his home in Strong.

He was born on May 8, 1954, in Avon, the son of Walter Sr. and Ella (Phillips) Howard.

On July 7, 1972, he married Vicki L. Tracy in Avon. In his early years, Cecil worked in construction and at Foster Mfg and Cousineau Lumber. From 1975 to 1988, he was a foreman at Lewiston & Auburn United Grocers. He became disabled in 1988 due to a stroke.

Cecil so loved his grandchildren and enjoyed being with them, taking them on picnics and going shopping. He was always helping people the best way that he could.

Cecil is survived by his wife of 48 years, Vicki L. Howard of Strong; son, Cecil N. Howard Jr. and wife Kim of Farmington; daughter, Phoebe E. Smith and husband Jason of Strong; sisters, Priscilla Donahue and Gilbert of Sumner, Rose Bachelder and Mark Donahue of Strong; grandsons, Shawn Rainha and wife Tiffany of Livermore, Casey Smith of Strong, and Colby Smith of Strong; granddaughter, Kali Howard of Farmington; and great granddaughter, Meredith Rainha of Livermore. He was predeceased by his mother, Ella Howard; and two brothers, Walter Howard Jr. And Sherman Howard.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.