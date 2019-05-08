Celebration of Life for Laura Walker Toothaker is May 10

PHILLIPS - A Celebration of Life Service for Laura Walker Toothaker who died on March 11, 2019, will be held on Friday May 10 at 11 a.m. from the Phillips Congregational Church with Rev. Susan Tierney officiating.

Following services, a comfort reception will be held at the Avon Community Hall, hosted by the Hospitality Committee. All are welcome.

Remembrance gifts may be given to the church at PO Box 273 Phillips, Me. 04966 c/o Church Moderator Mary Dunham.

Cremation and memorial service arrangements are in the care of the wiles Remembrance Center: Adams~McFarlane Chapel, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.