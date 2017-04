PHILLIPS - A Celebration of Life with military honors for Phillip “Sonny” Lopresti of Phillips, who passed away on Aug. 22, 2016, will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Prescott-Fairbanks American Legion Hall, 15 Depot St, in Phillips. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 68 Main St., Phillips, ME 04966.