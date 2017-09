JAY - A Celebration of Life will be held for Rosanna White and Margaret Guild on Sunday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the VFW Post 3335, located at 64 Jewell Street.

Please come and celebrate the full lives of two wonderful ladies, sisters and best friends in life. Bring a smile and a story to share. For more information, please call Scott at 418-7501 or Dianna at 491-3581.

Hope to see you there.