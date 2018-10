WILTON - Dwain Chase and family invite you to celebrate the life of Troy Chase (Sept. 24, 1972 – July 1, 2018) on Oct. 21.

The event will be held at the Wilton Lions Hall on Sunday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. The hall is located at 364 Main Street in Wilton.

This will be a potluck, if you would like to bring a dish call Shannon 778-4726 or Tammy 320-3684.