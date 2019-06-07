Celebration of Life, Masonic Service for Courtland Dill is June 15

AVON - A Celebration of Life and Masonic Service for Courtland “Courty” Dill, who passed away on April 1, 2019, will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., at the Lindbergh Airport, followed by a reception at the Avon Town Hall, 1116 Rangeley Road, in Avon.

Please bring a folding chair for the service to be held in Chuck Boyer’s hangar. Rev. Susan Tierney and Blue Mountain Lodge #67 will officiate. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.