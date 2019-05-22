Celebration of life service for Elaine (Adams) Wells is June 8

FARMINGTON - A Burial service followed by a Celebration of life service for Elaine (Adams) Wells who died on Jan. 13, 2019 will be held on Saturday, June 8.

Internment will take place at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery on lower Main Street, Farmington. A Celebration of Life and reception with light refreshments will immediately follow the burial service at the Fairbanks School House.

Please join us in this celebration of a very unique and amazing women's life.