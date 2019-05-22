Franklin Countys First News

Celebration of life service for Elaine (Adams) Wells is June 8

Posted by • May 22, 2019 •

Elaine (Adams) Wells

FARMINGTON - A Burial service followed by a Celebration of life service for Elaine (Adams) Wells who died on Jan. 13, 2019 will be held on Saturday, June 8.

Internment will take place at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery on lower Main Street, Farmington. A Celebration of Life and reception with light refreshments will immediately follow the burial service at the Fairbanks School House.

Please join us in this celebration of a very unique and amazing women's life.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives