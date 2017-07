FARMINGTON - A Celebration of Life service for Margaret "Peggie" Webber, who died on June 22, 2017, will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 133 Middle St., Farmington, ME. A reception will follow at the church.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.