Celia Bolte Griese (1931-2020)

CORNVILLE - Celia Bolte Griese, a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed-away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at the age of 89 in her home with family.

Fiercely determined, dignified and stubborn until the end, she died just as she had always wished, peacefully in her sleep, with loved ones by her side.

Celia was a maverick of a woman. Born in Indianapolis, Indiana on April 30, 1931, she was a graduate of Middlebury College where she met the love of her life, Jack. Their travels together along the French country-side led to her discovery of two of her passions; Quimper Pottery, a company they became part owners of and eventually opened a retail store for in Connecticut; and, Brie Cheese, a staple that her grandchildren came to expect whenever they visited their “Granny”.

Celia and Jack settled in New Canaan, CT where they raised three beautiful children, John, Nicki, and Melissa. Together they shared a love for sailing. It was that love that led to their discovery of Stonington Connecticut, where they eventually moved. Following Jack’s passing in 1985, Celia split her time between Stonington and Naples, Florida where she fine-tuned her golf skills and reached her crowning athletic achievement of hitting a hole in one at the Pelican Bay Golf Club. Later, she settled in Cornville, Maine where she lived out her final years with her daughter, son-in-law Fred, and grandchildren.

Sharp, resilient, and fiercely independent until her final days, Celia, despite ups and downs, the loss of her husband and one of her children, managed to find joy every day of her life. A lover of books, politics, classical music, art, knitting, sports, fine food, and nice sunglasses, Celia built community and friendships most everywhere she went, whether it be the local hair salon, coffee shop, corner store or golf club.

Fearless, often blunt, and always honest, Celia was rarely deterred. Even as she aged and her arthritis and vertigo made knitting hard, she still managed to hand knit mittens for kindergarteners at local elementary schools to keep them warm during the cold Maine winter. Perhaps most notably, as an avid walker, not even a bull moose deterred her one day as she walked alone on the back roads of Maine. While no one else was there to verify the tale, the story is that eventually, it was the moose who moved.

Celia will be remembered by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and friends through the Christmas stockings, blankets, mittens, hats, and sweaters she knit for so many people who touched her life.

She is survived by her two children, John Griese and Nicole Reinholt; her seven grandchildren, Samuel Lamont, Jack Lamont, Mary Lamont, Phoebe Lamont, Ian Reinholt, Emily Reinholt, and Lizzy Reinholt; and her five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Jack (John William Griese, Jr.) and her daughter Melissa Lamont of Durham, New Hampshire.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Celia’s memory to Beacon Hospice Inc., 45 Commerce Drive, Suite 12, Augusta, ME 04330.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.