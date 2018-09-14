Ceylon (Ceeley) E. Putnam III (1953-2018)

RUMFORD – Ceylon (Ceeley) E. Putnam III, 65, of Peru, passed unexpectedly on the morning of Sept. 11, 2018.

He was born March 22, 1953 in Rumford, a son of Ceylon E. Putnam Jr. and Mona (Noyes) Putnam.

He attended grammar school in Peru and was a graduate of Dixfield High School. Ceeley started his career at Timberlands and went on to work in construction for a short while before becoming a self-employed logger. In 1998 he purchased Dimension Lumber Company in Livermore Falls with his wife Linda, which he proudly operated with his family. Some of Ceeley’s hobbies included pulling oxen. He has grown his herd to approximately 40 head of cattle. He enjoyed being a member of the Farmer’s Steer and Ox Club, for which he served as Treasurer.

Ceeley is loved by his wife of 40 years, Linda (Eastman) Putnam of Peru, whom he married on the farm on May 27, 1978; a son, Ryan Ceylon Putnam and is wife, Amanda and their children: Zackary Ceylon Putnam and Emily Ryan Putnam, all of Peru; a daughter, Billie Jo Putnam of Dixfield; a sister: Fonda Smith and her companion Richard “Richie” Nadeau of Greenville; a brother, Dana Putnam and his wife, Natalie of Peru; and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his folks; a brother-in-law, Carrol Smith and a nephew Jerry Smith.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sept. 15, 2018 at the Randall Farm, 76 Haines Corner Rd, Livermore Falls at 3 p.m.

Remembrance gifts may be given to either the Farmer’s Steer and Ox Club to encourage youth involvement in raising and training steers or, to the Maine Diabetes Association.

His family invites you to visit his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com and leave messages of hope as well as your favorite cherished memory.