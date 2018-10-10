Charlene V. Gunst (1947-2018)

SKOWHEGAN - Charlene V. Gunst, 71, passed away unexpectedly Oct. 5, 2018 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

She was born April 28, 1947 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Harold and Myrtle (Blair) Ellis.

She was educated in the Skowhegan schools and attended Skowhegan Area High School. Charlene was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She will be missed by many and lovingly remembered by her family. She was known for her huge heart and the need to help everyone and anyone. Her biggest accomplishments in life were being a loving Mom and grandmother. She loved cooking, baking and lawn seeding as well as camping with her husband and family.

Charlene is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jerome J. Gunst Sr. Of Skowhegan; sons, Scott, Jerome, and Tim Gunst; sisters, Marie Perkins and husband Donnie, Gerildine; brother, Larry Ellis, Tom Ellis; grandchildren, Trent, Megan, Nyah, Dalton, Dorie, Kiera and Kaylah Gunst. She was predeceased by her parents, son, Shawn Gunst, and brother, Edward Ellis.

A memorial service will be held Saturday October 13, 2018 at 3:30 pm at the High Praises Lighthouse, 514 Main Street in Madison.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.