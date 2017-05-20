Charles Albert Oliver Sr. (1924-2017)

FARMINGTON - Charles Albert Oliver Sr., 92, of Farmington, passed away on the evening of May 17 at the Redington Fairview Hospital in Skowhegan, after a short illness.

Charles was born in West Mills on October 7, 1924, son of Shirley Lewis Oliver and Cora Mae Robinson. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943 to 1946. Soon after, in October of 1946, he married Gladys Bishop of Madison. Charles worked at Metcalf’s Lumber Mill in West Farmington for 40 years. Then when Metcalf’s closed, he went to work for Maine Dowel in Farmington for the next 35 years. Charles enjoyed family, fishing, camping and was a real outdoorsman.

Charles is survived by; his nine children, Alberta Gordon and husband Leroy of Farmington, Marie Buckman of Jay, Bonnie Trask and husband Michael of Wilton, Arthur Oliver of Jay, Charles Oliver Jr. And wife Naomi of Farmington, Burchard Oliver of Rumford, Elnora Rackliff and husband Raynold of Wilton, Ernest Oliver of Jay, and Lisa Chase of Livermore Falls; over thirty grandchildren, over eighty great grandchildren and thirteen great, great grandchildren. He was predeceased by; his wife of sixty years, Gladys Oliver; and a son Phillip Oliver.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 for one hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME. A graveside service with military honors will immediately follow the visitation at the Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.