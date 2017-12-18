Charles Arthur Harris Sr. (1933-2017)

FARMINGTON - Charles Arthur Harris Sr., 84, of Farmington, went to be with his Lord Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Jan. 29, 1933 in Plainfield, NJ, the son of Charles Schulek and Dorothy Harris. He graduated from Bound Brook High School in New Jersey in 1952 and attended the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He was in the Naval Reserve for eight years. He then went to work for Harris Structural Steel in South Plainfield, NJ retiring as production manager in 1982 then moving to Industry.

He owned and managed apartments in the Farmington area for a number of years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, square dancing, hiking, anything chocolate, and especially spending holidays with his family. Charles attended New Hope Baptist Church where he loved participating in the Senior Saints group events.

Charles is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Yvonne; two daughters: Judy Y. Harris of Skowhegan and Jean L. Franklin and husband Delbert of Canaan; son Charles A. Harris II and his wife Denice of Lynbrook, NY; five grandchildren Cassandra, Megan, Jason, Emily, and Charles III; five great grand children, Cali, Caden, Peyton, Austin, and Natalie Rose; his brother Robert Harris and many friends.

He was predeceased by his son Barry Lee Harris.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2017 at Adams-McFarlane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington from 5-7 pm with prayers at 6:30 pm by Pastor Brian Rebert. Interment will take place at a later date at the Free Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Free Union, VA. Donations may be made in Charles' memory to New Hope Baptist Missions Fund, P.O. Box 786, Farmington, Maine 04938.

