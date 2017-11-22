Charles B. Bradbury (1920-2017)

SOUTH PARIS – Charles B. Bradbury, 97, formerly of Rangeley, died late Thursday evening at the Maine Veteran’s Home in South Paris with his family at his side.

He was born in Rangeley, Aug. 8, 1920, a son of Frank and Marjorie Bradbury and graduated from Franklin High School in Franklin. In 1941, he married Frances Wing. She died Aug. 5, 1988.

Bradbury was a member of the greatest generation, having served in the United States Navy during World War II. He held his Maine Guide License for over 70 years, was active in the Kemankeag Lodge in Rangeley, the Kora Temple Shriners in Lewiston and the American Legion in both Maine and Labelle, Florida.

He is survived by his children, Rex Bradbury and wife, Ann, Robert Bradbury and his wife, Anna, Randall Bradbury and his partner, Jeannine, and Ronald Bradbury; grandchildren, Charlie & Judy Bradbury, Charlotte Kelly, Katie & Shane Gallant, Corey & Shyon Waltman, Lindsay Bradbury, Mimi Giordano, Randy Bradbury Jr., Richard & Emily Bradbury, Aaron Bradbury, Craig Bradbury, and Justin & Kim Bradbury; Great grandchildren, Matthew, Abigail, Jacob, Jensen, Asher, Caleb, Cora, Ariel, Max, Waverly, Charlie, Emma, Elizabeth, Jacob, and Jenna; Siblings, Patricia Pillsbury, Elizabeth (Teta) Wagner, Judith Hooper, Norma Albee, and Joanie Archer.

He was predeceased by a Son, James; Two grandchildren, Guy Stevenson and Angel Rosa; Two Brothers, Richard and Mahlon and his Step Mother Mertie.

Memorial services with Naval Honors will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 11 a.m., from the Church of the Good Shepherd, Main Street, Rangeley, followed by Masonic Services performed by Kemankeag Lodge. Following services, a reception will be held in the Church Undercroft. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery for those who wish.

Those who desire may consider memorial gifts in Mr. Bradbury’s memory to the Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom Street, Boston MA 02114 www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/.

Condolences and tributes may be shared with his family on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington.