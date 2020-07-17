Charles “Charlie” R. Berry (1932-2020)

GLENBURN - Charles “Charlie” R. Berry, 87, died April 17, 2020 in Bangor, Maine. He was born in Glenburn, Maine, September 21, 1932 the oldest son of Clyde Labon and Pearl Sarah (Drew) Berry.

Charles served in the Army during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in January, 1955. He worked in construction for Downeast Construction for many years – working as a craftsman in some of the most beautiful old homes in Bangor and then moved to welding multi-level metal framed structures for new construction. Charles was an expert welder both on the job and off. He could fix, mend, and build anything that could be welded. Charles was also a woodworker, crafting furniture pieces for his niece and nephew. He was a problem solver and a critical thinker. If you had a project or a problem, Charles was the go-to guy. He was always ready and willing to help in whatever way anyone needed help.

He loved hunting, fishing, exploring different roads, lakes and ponds. His Maine Atlas and Gazeteer was always right next to his chair, waiting to take him and whoever wanted to go with him, on their next adventure.

He was a long time attendee of Church of the Open Door in Hampden and, later in life, Hudson Baptist Church in Hudson. He was a member of the NRA and the American Legion.

He is survived by his aunt, Marlene D. Farren and husband Bud; sister-in-law, Leona “Lea” Grant; niece, Nona Quirion and husband, Ken; grand-niece, Devon Redman and husband, Ryan; great-grand nieces, Alyssa and Victoria Redman; niece Patti Grant; grand-nephew, Justin Grant; great grand-niece, Kylie Grant; cousins, Timothy Farren, Terry Farren, Merrill Megquier, Sherwood Megquier, Philip Megquier, Jennifer Megquier, Dodie Cullicutte and Philip Drew; and many special friends, including Orin and June Wilson, Dennis Atkinson, Lew Cleveland and Dody and Andy Runnells. He was predeceased by his wife, Nonie Berry, his parents, Clyde L. and Pearl Berry; his brother, Clyde G. Berry; his brother-in-law, Norman E. Grant; his sister-in-law, Elsie McNally; nephew, Norman V. Grant; and cousin, Jean Megquier.

A private graveside memorial will be held on July 25th, 2020 at 11:00 at the Lakeview Cemetery in Glenburn.

Gifts in his memory may be made to the Hudson Baptist Church, 2328 Hudson Rd, Hudson, ME 04449.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.