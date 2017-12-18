Charles Cortelyou (1925-2017)

VIENNA – Charles Cortelyou, 92, of Vienna formerly of the Middlebush section of Franklin Township NJ, died peacefully early Thursday morning Dec. 14 at his home in Vienna with his family by his side.

He was born in Hillsborough, NJ, son of Charles and Florence McCullough Cortelyou and was raised by his father and step-mother, Anna, due to the passing of his mother at an early age. He received his education in New Jersey schools and enlisted in the United States Navy during WWII. He was employed for over forty years as Superintendent of Bridges for Somerset County NJ.

After the passing of his wife, Lucretia in 2009, he moved to Vienna because of his love for Flying Pond where he enjoyed fishing, partying with his friends, and playing cards.

He is survived by his 2 sons, Gary and his wife, Meg of Vienna and Mark and his wife Kathy of St. Petersburgh, FL; 3 grandchildren, Sara Bennett and her husband James of Somerdale NJ, Brian and his long-time girlfriend Janelle of Raritan NJ, and John of Vienna; A brother, Fred Cortelyou of Millstone, NJ.

Public memorial services will be held in the spring at the Vienna United Methodist Church. Private family interment will be in New Jersey. The family suggests that those who desire consider memorial gifts in Charles’ memory to either the Flying Pond Improvement Association, PO Box 143, Mt. Vernon, ME 04353-0143 or to Mt. Vernon Rescue, 6 Belgrade Road, Mt. Vernon, ME 04353-0143. Condolences, memories, and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrccom. Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center of Farmington.