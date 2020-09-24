Charles DeCristofaro (1935-2020)

Charlie DeCristofaro of Weld, ME and formally of Wellesley, Mass. died peacefully, surrounded by his family on Sept. 20, 2020 at the age of 85.

Charlie was born in Boston on Sept. 11, 1935 to parents, Charles and Josephine DeCristofaro. Charlie served briefly in the National Guard before joining the Wellesley Fire Department, where he served as a firefighter for over 20 years. Charlie loved spending time with family, playing softball, ten-pin bowling, watching Boston sports and woodworking. He fully enjoyed 24 years of quiet retirement in peaceful Weld with his wife, Mary and his beloved cat, Silvy.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Mary (McDaniel) DeCristofaro; daughter, Sandra Lally and husband Robert of Holliston, MA; daughter, Debra Reynolds and husband Stephen of Natick, MA; son Michael DeCristofaro and wife Marcey (Bombardier) of Holliston, Mass.; daughter Andrea Orio and husband, Martin of Medfield, Mass. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Stephanie Boyan, Mark Lally, David and Scott Reynolds, Cameron and Cooper DeCristofaro, and Mary Orio and four great-grandchildren. Charlie is survived by his sister, Josephine DeCristofaro of Wellesley, MA and many nieces and nephews. Charlie was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Marie Cramer.

A private service will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Weld, Maine. Donations in his memory may be made to Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938.