Charles E. Crafts (1942-2018)

TOGUS - Charles E. Crafts, 77, of Livermore, died at Togus Springs Hospice on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

He was born Aug. 11, 1942, in Livermore Falls, a son of the late L. Bradford and Virginia (Voter) Crafts.

He was a 1960 graduate of Jay High School and served in the US Army during the Vietnam War (1964-1967). He was captured in Vietnam as a POW and was awarded the Bronze Star with valor and the Bronze POW and Silver Star. “CC”, was a life member of the Lane Dube AMVETS Post #33, and the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335, both of Jay and of the George Bunton American Legion Post of Livermore Falls.

He was employed at International Paper Co. and also worked at the DAV in Togus. “CC” was involved in racing at Oxford Plains. He loved NASCAR Racing and he often could be found sitting at the table watching basketball, baseball football or any other particular sports games. He enjoyed four-wheeling with his grandchildren and loved to watch and feed the birds at his beloved home.

He is loved by his wife, of 24 years, Juanita (Allen) whom he married on Aug. 12, 1994 at the Norlands in Livermore; a son Jason and his wife, Julie; stepson Alan Levesque and his friend, Tracy and Andy Levesque and his wife, Tara; grandchildren: Whitney, Bailey, Sarah, Emma, Aniston and Luke, all of whom could make him smile on the darkest day. He also leaves two sisters: Patty Ridley and Ann Crafts; brother-in-laws: Charles, Robert and Gene Allen; sister-in-law, Patty Ferland; nephews Bruce Ridley and Ronnie Ridley and great-nephew Corey Ridley, many cousins and numerous “special” people in his life. He was predeceased by his parents and a grandson, Bradley.

His family would like to thank the nurses at Androscoggin Home Hospice and the Staff at Togus Springs for the wonderful care Charlie received!

Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation on Sunday, Nov. 4 at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd., (Rte. 133) Jay from 3-6 p.m. Members of the Lane Dube AMVETS Post #33, the Frank L. Mitchell Post #3335 and the George Bunton American Legion Post will meet at 5 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday morning, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. from the Center, followed by a committal service at Jay Hill Cemetery, with full military honors provided by the local veterans’ posts and accompanied by Camp Keyes.

In lieu of flowers, his preference would be that remembrance gifts be given to benefit a Maine child at Make-A-Wish Maine 66 Mussey Road Scarborough, ME. 04074.

