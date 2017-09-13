Charles E. Sweeney

JAY - Today I lost my best friend and husband to a six-year, unbelievable and courageous battle with liver cancer.

Chuck was born in Athens, Ohio and raised by his Grandfather and namesake Charles Sweeney. Later he moved to Dallas, Texas where he graduated from Kimball High School in the class of 1967. After high school, Chuck enlisted in the army and served in Viet Nam on the beach in Chou Lei.

After his discharge he followed the carnival circuit with Smokey’s Greatest Shows for 12 years. It was while doing this that he fell in love with Maine and moved here permanently and met me in 1981. We were married in 1989. Chuck gave me the happiest 36 years of my life.

He had a great love for his sisters whom he was reunited with again in 1999.

Chuck worked at Livermore Shoe and then Bass Shoe till it closed. Country Kitchen bakery in Lewiston and Hillside Construction. He was instrumental in the running of our Two Sisters catering business till his illness prevented it.

An avid fisherman his favorite times were those spent on Round Pond on his pontoon boat catching and releasing bass and going up country with my brother Tom, fishing Lambert, East Grand and Mushsquash Lakes on their yearly fishing trips.

Chuck was a lifetime member of VFW post #3335, Am Vets post #33, and Hillside Sports Club all in Jay

C is survived by myself his wife Janice Sweeney. His sisters Brenda Darlene and Mary Lou Bumpas and Mary’s partner Laura “Buzzi” Bussey all of South Carolina. Brothers and sisters in law George and Donna Fournier, Tom and Lynda Fournier of Jay. Cindy and Steve(Red) Groomes of Livermore Falls, Peter Fournier of Colorado, and Susan Fournier and her partner Marina Mares of Freeport, several nieces, and nephews, many, many friends, and his faithful companion Dez.

He was predeceased by his Grandfather Charles, His father and mother in law George and Lorraine Fournier, several aunts and uncles and a nephew.

We would like to thank Dr. Lee, Chuck’s oncologist, Dr. Marshner and Phil of wound care, and Dr. Schnide at Togus, for their great care and concern. Dr. John Pierce of Portsmouth Regional Hospital who gave us more quality time than we could have imagined, all the angels at Androscoggin Home Hospice Care and Togus Springs Hospice. Together you were all a great aid in keeping Chuck at home where he wanted to be.

In lieu of flowers, unless you can find Magnolias, please send a contribution to your favorite animal shelter, Jay Am vets Special Olympic Program or Tri Town Ministries.

Rest in Peace with no more pain my Love. Be sure to hold the gate open when I come to see you again and hear that Southern drawl greet me with “Hell-o Darlin”.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared on his memorial wall, where his video tribute will be presented later this week at www.wilesrc.com.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial visitation from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Rd. (Rte. 133) Jay. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3 PM, with full military honors. Following services, a reception will be held at the Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335, Rte. 133, Jay. All are welcome.