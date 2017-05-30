Charles F. Cluney Jr. (1933-2017)

Charles F. Cluney Jr. "Chuck," of Farmington passed away May 27, 2017 at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn.

He was born Nov. 1, 1933 in Long Branch, NJ the son of Charles F. and Marie (Mainieri) Cluney Sr.

He attended Long Branch High and then married Diana L. Stinson in Eatontown NJ, June 27,1969. He worked as a machinist for 44 years for Bendix and Allied Signal, retiring Sept. 15, 1995. In his later years he enjoyed jigsaw and search word puzzles.

He leaves behind a loving wife of 48 years, a daughter Lydia Cluney of Whiting, NJ, three grandchildren, a sister and brother in-law Dianna and John Parisi of Toms River NJ, a brother Steve Cluney in FLA, a sister in-law Jane Tolman and her husband Rev. John of New Sharon, several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by a sister Evelyn Stinson, and a brother Earl Cluney.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice, Dr. Kristine Sanden, Dr. Krull and all the girls in the Oncology Dept.

A graveside memorial service will be held Friday, June 2, 2017 at 2:30 p.m. at the New Sharon Village Cemetery with Rev. John Tolman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Svc. 108 Court St. Farmington. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, Me 04240.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com