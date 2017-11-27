Charles Henry Bennett (1948-2017)
FARMINGTON - Charles Henry Bennett, 69, of Farmington passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in Florida.
He was born on April 7, 1948 in Wakefield, R.I., the son of John and Bertha Bennett Sr.
He attended the schools of Temple and Farmington before joining the U.S. Army Truck Driving School in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He served his country from 1967-1972. Charlie worked as a truck driver in Rhode Island for 10 years and then as a long haul trucker across the U.S. until his retirement in 2004. He owned and operated Charlie's Lawn Care business for 14 years on the side.
Charlie was a lifetime member of Roderick Crosby Post #28 American Legion, past Post Commander, past State Sgt. at Arms, past National Homeland Security member, a Color Guard member since 1990, Elks Club since 2002 holding officers chairs, and Maine Veterans Cemetery Co-Chairman.
Charlie is survived by his wife Carol (Rand) Bennett; daughters Carla Fitch and husband Tim of Wilton, Donna Bennett and companion Steve Brackett of Temple, and Deanna Trundy and husband Matt of Madison; sons Tommy Rand and wife Tina of Jay, and Joe DiBiasio of Rhode Island; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by a grandson Braydon Portie and brother John W. Bennett Jr..
Visitation will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 from 11-12 followed by a memorial service at noon, all at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. A reception will take place at 2 p.m. at the Roderick Crosby Post #28 Legion Hall, High St., Farmington. Interment will take place at a later date at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Those wishing may make donations in Charlie's memory to Roderick Crosby Post #28 Legion, 38 High St., Farmington, Maine 04938. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com
We are so sorry to hear of Charlie's passing. Our sincere condolences to Carol and family. May he rest in peace.
Omg, I just can't believe I am reading this. Donna I am so sad for your family, and that he was in Florida at the time, it makes it even harder. Know that if there is anything I can do please call me. Charlie was an exceptional man , RIP and Thank you for serving our country .
Carol, Deanna & Family: So sorry to hear of Charlie's passing. He was a wonderful man. My thoughts and prayers are with you during this very sad time.
Charles 'contributions to Post #28 and his friends are too numerous to mention. His love for the flag and his presentations at schools will always stand out in our minds.
I’m so sorry and shocked. Charlie was a friend and a comradof mine. I have been a member of the American Legion for over 20 plus years, and he would be my mentor if ever I needed one. I was so proud to be on his flag program. As the post Chaplain it will be an honor to and sad duty at the same time to honor him. My prayers are with you all
Our PRAYERS and condolences to Carol and the family. Had many a chat with Charlie. We give you THE ELEVEN O'CLOCK TOAST my Brother.