Charles Henry Bennett (1948-2017)

FARMINGTON - Charles Henry Bennett, 69, of Farmington passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017 in Florida.

He was born on April 7, 1948 in Wakefield, R.I., the son of John and Bertha Bennett Sr.

He attended the schools of Temple and Farmington before joining the U.S. Army Truck Driving School in Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He served his country from 1967-1972. Charlie worked as a truck driver in Rhode Island for 10 years and then as a long haul trucker across the U.S. until his retirement in 2004. He owned and operated Charlie's Lawn Care business for 14 years on the side.

Charlie was a lifetime member of Roderick Crosby Post #28 American Legion, past Post Commander, past State Sgt. at Arms, past National Homeland Security member, a Color Guard member since 1990, Elks Club since 2002 holding officers chairs, and Maine Veterans Cemetery Co-Chairman.

Charlie is survived by his wife Carol (Rand) Bennett; daughters Carla Fitch and husband Tim of Wilton, Donna Bennett and companion Steve Brackett of Temple, and Deanna Trundy and husband Matt of Madison; sons Tommy Rand and wife Tina of Jay, and Joe DiBiasio of Rhode Island; 12 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by a grandson Braydon Portie and brother John W. Bennett Jr..

Visitation will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 from 11-12 followed by a memorial service at noon, all at Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington. A reception will take place at 2 p.m. at the Roderick Crosby Post #28 Legion Hall, High St., Farmington. Interment will take place at a later date at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Those wishing may make donations in Charlie's memory to Roderick Crosby Post #28 Legion, 38 High St., Farmington, Maine 04938. Condolences may be sent for the family at www.adamsmcfarlane.com