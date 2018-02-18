Charles M. Petley (1927-2018)

MADISON - Charles M. Petley, 90, passed away Feb. 15, 2018 at Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan. He was born Oct. 17, 1927 in Anson, the son of Chester and Ella Victoria (Ward) Petley.

On Nov. 15, 1950, he married Barbara Pratt. He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War until his honorable discharge.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara (Pratt) Petley of Madison; son, Terry A. Petley and wife Cynthia; granddaughters, Amy Cates and husband Brandon, Heather James and husband Bryan; 3 great grandsons, Zachary and Mitchell Cates and Cooper James; a great granddaughter, Emma James. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Helen Greenleaf, Evelyn Hunter, and Ronald Petley.

The family wishes to thank all of the staff from MaineGeneral Homecare & Hospice, with a special thanks to Deb, Sandra, and Bill for all the care and compassion they have shown.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Charles’s memory to People Who Care Food Cupboard, PO Box 316, Madison, ME 04950.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.