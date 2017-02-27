Charles R. Spaulding, Sr. (1929-2017)

SKOWHEGAN - Charles “Charlie” R. Spaulding, Sr., 87, passed away on Feb. 23, 2017, in Skowhegan.

He was born in Gardiner on Oct. 31, 1929, the son of Perley O. and Clara May (Taylor) Spaulding. Charlie was a veteran and saw combat during the Korean War. After his military service he returned to Skowhegan where he worked as a construction superintendent. After he left construction he opened his own business Spaulding Woodcrafts.

He and his wife Lola loved to spend weekends riding from one end of the state to the other, stopping at yard sales and finding bargains. If they saw a cast iron frying pan, an old handsaw, or a wood working tool, it would be bought and put into the car.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Lola (Lepage) Spaulding of Skowhegan; two sons: Perley “Dickie” Spaulding and wife Debbie of Richmond, Charles Spaulding, Jr. and wife Hattie of Palmyra; three daughters: Clara Burrill and husband Kurt of Canaan, Melody Rothe and husband Jim of Jacksonville, Florida, Sandra Hayden and husband Mark of Canaan. Charlie had 11 grandchildren (one deceased) and 11 great grandchildren. They were his pride and joy.

Charlie was preceded in death by his eldest daughter, Kelly M. Trial.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Forster and the nursing staff at Redington Fairview Hospital.

At Charlies request there will be no funeral service or visitation hours. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Charlie's memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.