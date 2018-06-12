Charles Richard Hinkley (1940-2018)

KINGFIELD - Charles Richard Hinkley, 77, went to be with our Lord at his home in Kingfield, on June 7, 2018, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Oct. 16, 1940 in North New Portland, the son of Evan and Nellie (Morton) Hinkley.

Charles attended school in Kingfield and graduated from high school in the class of 1959. After graduation, he went to work for the Warden Service serving the fire towers on Mount Abraham and Coburn Mountain. In 1968, he worked on the construction of Mt. Abram High School, then went to work with his father and brothers at Hinkley Woodworking Mill, until his retirement in 2005.

Charles was a lifelong resident of the town of Kingfield and was well established in the community that he called home. He was always looking out for his home town, literally, from the years spent on the warden towers to his 62 years serving on the Kingfield Fire Department. There was always an extra plate at the family table or a bed to sleep on for anyone in need. Charles was a member of the United Brotheren until it became the United Methodist Church in Kingfield. For years, he served at the Economic Ministry in Salem, helping with food collection, the barbeque for the summer workers, and any other needs that he could assist with.

Charles is survived by his five children, Richard Hinkley of Kingfield, Sarah Hinkley of Kingfield, Angela Hinkley and partner Michael Walker of Strong, Pam Hinkley of Kingfield, Warren Hinkley and wife Carolynn of Kingfield; his brother, Perly Hinkley; his sisters, Patricia Sanders, Helen Keach, and Lucy Hinkley; his grandchildren, Aaron Hinkley and wife, Wayne Hinkley, Chuckie Hinkley, Ethan Gile, Felicia “Stormy” Hinkley, Gabrielle Gile-Heath and husband, Brittany Carey and husband, Brandon Hinkley, Brianna Hinkley, Sabrina “Andii” Fowlie, Brooke Hinkley, Braydee Hinkley, Victoria Perry, Sonia Berry, and Elizabeth Newton; his great grandchildren, Logan Hinkley, Callie Heath, Cassie Heath, Ronan Carey, Daniel, Lewis and Alaina; multiple nieces and nephews; and a host of children – young and old that called him Dad, Grampa, or Uncle.

He was predeceased by his parents, Evan and Nellie Hinkley; his siblings, Ray Hinkley, John Hinkley, Ruth Hinkley, Ruby Bachelder, and Mary Bachelder.

Donations in Charles memory may be made to the Kingfield United Methodist Church, PO Box 342, Kingfield, ME 04947 or to the Kingfield Fire Department, 38 School St., Kingfield, ME 04947.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at 1 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, 51 High St., in Kingfield, with Rev. Norman Bouley officiating. Interment will be at the North New Portland Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Kingfield Fire Station, 18 Commercial Rd., in Kingfield.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.