Charlotte A Ryan (1933-2018)

LEWISTON - Charlotte A Ryan, 85, of Turner, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at d’Youville Pavilion in Lewiston.

Charlotte was born on April 28, 1933 in Chesterville, Maine. She graduated from Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Mass.

She is proceeded by her husband John M. Ryan Sr, and her sister Norma F. Wagner. She is survived by her Daughter Sheila M. Ryan, sons, Robert P. Ryan, and John M Ryan Jr. and his wife Kelly; granddaughters, Meghan E. Ryan-Rolfe and her husband, Glen, and Hayley E. Rolfe; two step-grandchildren, Morgan Emery and Drew Emery and seven great-grandchildren. Charlotte enjoyed spending time with the great-grandchildren and laughing.

A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Wiles Remembrance Center 308 Franklin Rd. (Rt. 133) Jay, ME. Condolences may be left on her memory wall at www.wilesrc.com