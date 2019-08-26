Charlotte Ann Greenleaf (1945-2019)

MADISON - Charlotte Ann Greenleaf, 74 of Madison passed away unexpectedly at her home on Aug. 23, 2019 in Madison.

Charlotte was born to Harold and Ruth Frost. She grew up in Industry, where she would spend time at Clearwater lake in the summertime. She was an avid marble player, and loved playing cards with friends. As a child she would attend church at Shorey Chapel in Industry.

She was educated in the Farmington school system. She graduated from Farmington High School in 1963. One year later she married the love of her life, Allen “Red” Greenleaf. They remained married for the next 33 years until the passing of Allen.

After graduation Charlotte went to work for Norwock Shoe in Skowhegan as a hand stitcher for 18 years. After she went to work for New Balance as a hand stitcher. After New Balance, Charlotte worked for Medical Care Development, where she retired in 2014.

Charlotte is survived by two sons, Tim Greenleaf and fiance Wendy of Madison, Jeff Greenleaf and his wife Sandi of Waterville. Four grandsons Griffin, Oliver, Skyler, and Tyler and his wife Leeann, one granddaughter Kiara and her husband Nick, one great-granddaughter Mariah Grace.

She is also survived by four sisters, Louis Greenleaf of Industry, Mavis Gallager of Madison, Gloria Greene of South Paris, and Christine Frost of Hartland, one brother, Charles Frost and his wife Bonnie of Jay, A sister in-law Claudette Frost of Anson.

There will be no visiting hours. A service will be held Saturday Aug. 31, 2019 at Calvary Pentecostal Church in Madison, located on Old Point Ave at 3 p.m. A burial will follow at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison, followed by a gathering of family and friends back at the Calvary Pentecostal.

Anyone wishing to send flowers, should send them to Giberson Funeral Home at 40 Maple Street Madison, Maine 04950

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home and Cremation Services.