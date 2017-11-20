Chelsea Marie Newhall (1995-2017)

FARMINGTON – Chelsea Marie Newhall, 22, of Farmington, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

She was born Jan. 25, 1995, in Anaheim, Calif, a daughter of Anthony “Tony” George and Lynda (Richmond) Newhall. She was a 2013 graduate of Mt. Blue High School where she excelled at soccer and was the Girls Varsity Soccer Team Captain.

She attended UMF for a semester and was employed at the Irving’s Big Stop on Rte. 2 in Farmington.

Her hobbies and interests included digital media, photography, drawing, painting, music and enjoying the freedom of the great outdoors: hiking, stargazing and campfires.

She is loved by her parents, of Wilton; her siblings: Chad Newhall of Forked River, NJ; Casey Newhall and her fiancé Justin Sackman of Wilton and Cameron Newhall and his wife, Dakota of Toms River, NJ; her best friend, Mikey Staples of Farmington; paternal grandmother, Marlene Newhall of N.Jay; maternal grandparents, Les and Barbara Zitney of Toms River, NJ; two nieces, Mackenzie Star and Ellie Sky, both of Wilton, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Her family invites you to share condolences and tributes on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com where a memorial tribute video will be shared on Monday.

Family and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd., (Rtes. 2 & 27) Farmington, Monday, Nov. 20 from 3-6 PM. Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning at 10 AM from the Center with Rev. Eva Thompson officiating. Private family committal services will follow at Lakeview Cemetery, Wilton. All are welcome to attend a comfort reception at The Wilton Lion’s Den 864 Main Street, Wilton, immediately following services. Remembrance gifts may be given to her family at her GoFundMe account at gofundme.com/chelseanewhall.