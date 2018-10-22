Cheryl Ann Harris ‘Bammy’ (1952-2018)

WEST FARMINGTON - Cheryl Ann Harris “Bammy”, 66, went to be with her son, Shawn, on Oct. 19, 2018, at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington, with her family by her side.

She was born to Donald and Florence Nuttall on Jan. 28, 1952 in Hyannis, Mass. The family moved to New Sharon in 1967. Cheryl graduated from Mt. Blue High School in the class of 1971.

Cheryl married Timothy Bullen on April 24, 1972 and they had two children, Timothea (Punky) and Shawn. Cheryl and “T-Bone” eventually divorced but remained friendly and were involved parents to their children.

Cheryl started a relationship with David G. Harris (Harold) in 1978. They raised the two kids and David’s daughter, Misty, in their home in New Sharon. Cheryl and David always had an open door policy at the “Blue House” to the kid’s friends. Cheryl married David at their home on the Swan Road on Aug. 26, 2000.

In later years, Cheryl enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, and baking her “famous” birthday cakes. She loved her time spent in Mississippi with family and friends. She was referred to as “The Nascar Whore” because she never missed a race on Sunday.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her granddaughters, Jaelyn and Presley and her other family members. She was always taking care of everyone and worried more about others than she did about herself.

Cheryl will be missed by everyone that knew her and is survived by her husband, David; daughter, Punky and grandkids Jaelyn and Presley; step daughter, Misty and her family; sister, Lynn; brother, Donnie; niece, Jen and girls Shaleigh and Marena; nephew, Jesse Allen; sister in-law, Lolly and nephew “Lil” Donnie; her other girls that she considered family, Tanya and daughter Ava, and Lissie and her children; several in-laws; and one of her best friends, Debbie. She also leaves behind, her and David’s cat, Bugsy.

She was predeceased by her parents; her son, Shawn; and brother in-law, Michael (Muncle).

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Cheryl’s memory, to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Bammy’s wishes were for friends and family to get together to share memories and food, in place of a service. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at 12 noon, at Jen’s house, 550 Cape Cod Hill Road, in New Sharon. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.