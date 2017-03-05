Cheryl Ann Lessard (1976-2017)

MADISON - Cheryl Ann Lessard, 60, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at her home with her husband by her side. She was born December 12, 1956 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Ronald Foreman and Deloris (DeRoche) Corson.

She was educated in the schools of Madison and married Allen Lessard on June 26, 1976. She was an Administrative Assistant at Guardian in Oakland, and spent many years working at Campbell’s in Madison. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She also liked to spend some of her free time shopping, going to the movies, reading, and taking trips with “the girls”.

Her two Grandchildren were her pride and joy; she spent many weekends in Old Orchard Beach spending time with them and tried to take in as many sporting events of theirs that she could.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, Allen Lessard of Madison; son, Rick Lessard of Madison; daughter, Buffi Webber and her husband Jason and two grandchildren Derrick and Hannah of Old Orchard Beach; sisters, Deborah Spencer, of Old Town, Dawn Worthley of Madison, and Rhonda Labbe and her significant other Tony Padula of Norridgewock; sisters–in-law, Donna Spacks and her husband Ziggy of Guilford, Jodi Wyman of Garland; along with several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; best friend, Deb Venneman of Freedom; and her granddaughter at heart Cheyenne Weston. She will truly be missed by many. She was predeceased by both of her parents Ronald Foreman and Deloris Corson, her step-father Eugene Corson, and her brother in law Barry Worthley.

A Celebration of Life will be held, Saturday, March 11, from 1:00 to 4:00 pm at the Skowhegan Eagles Club, 164 Water Street, Skowhegan. A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Augusta at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Old Orchard Beach Little League, PO Box 345, Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.