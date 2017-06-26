Cheryl (Kay) Chastain White (1960-2017)

Lewiston – Cheryl (Kay) Chastain White, 57, of New Sharon, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, June 23, 2017 at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

She was born June 5, 1960, in Baytown, TX, a daughter of Ernest Clayton and CarolAnn (Lawless) Chastain and on Jan. 14, 1989, married Douglas A. White in New Sharon. Mrs. White was a loyal and devoted mother and grandmother as well as being a loyal and lifelong friend. She had many varied interests, including a love of genealogy, crocheting, quilting, and midnight grocery shopping. She had a love for travelling and seeking new adventures. She had such a big heart for animals in need. Most importantly, she cherished the time with her family and friends. She was truly loved and will be sadly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Doug of New Sharon; father, Ernest Chastain of TX; daughter, Amy Chastain

Buchanan and her husband, Cody; sister, Lee Chastain; four grandchildren, Clayton Allen Chastain and Kimberly Grace, Connor Owain, and Dylan Cash Buchanan, all of TX; her best friend of thirty years, Karen (Stevens) Lecours and her husband Frenchie of Temple; many cousins, extended family and friends, and her little pal Buddy who was always by her side. She was predeceased by her mother, Carole Ann (Lawless) Chastain; and her brother, Benjamin Clayton Chastain.

Her family would like to thank the New Sharon First Responders who responded to her urgent need of care. Their hard work and dedication is greatly appreciated.

A public graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, June 30 at 11 a.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery in Kingfield with Rhonda Wiles-Rosell as celebrant. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be considered in her memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, ME 04938. Condolences and tributes may be shared on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com. Cremation care and memorial services are being cared for and provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. Following the memorial service, the family will be gathering at Doug and Cheryl’s home at 204 Kimball Pond Road, New Sharon, to share in the celebration of her life.