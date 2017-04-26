Cheryl L. McAfee (1952-2017)

AUGUSTA - Cheryl L. McAfee, 64, passed away April 24, 2017 at Maine General Medical Center, surrounded by her family.

She was born May 8, 1952 in Skowhegan, the daughter of Peter and Margaret (Bridges) Dellarma.

She attended Carrabec High School graduating in 1970. In 1971, she married John L. McAfee at St. Peters Catholic Church in Bingham. She was employed at Quimby School in Bingham as a speech and language assistant, was town clerk in Mercer from 1999 to 2005 and worked at Bradley’s School of Dance. Cheryl was a member of the Smithfield Baptist Church, loved caring for her family and always put others before herself. She loved kayaking at the lake, working at the dance studio and most of all spending time with and caring for her granddaughter Paislee.

Cheryl is survived by her husband, John L. McAfee of Skowhegan; daughter, Tiffany McAfee and fiancé, Alan Kennedy of Skowhegan; granddaughter, Paislee Kennedy of Skowhegan; 5 brothers, Derek Dellarma and wife Hailey of Solon, Tom Dellarma and wife Kim of Mercer, Terry Dellarma and wife Kathy of Mercer, Pete Dellarma III and wife Sherry of Mercer, and Brent Dellarma and partner Delana Yeaton of Farmington; sister Linda Dellarma of Alexandria, Virginia; 2 nephews, Cooper Dellarma of Solon, Pete Dellarma IV and partner Corinna Jacobs of Skowhegan; 4 nieces, Kaitlin Dellarma of Solon, Nicole Dellarma and partner Mike Quigley of Skowhegan, Bridget Dellarma and partner Corey Pomerleau of Harmony, Tanisha Dellarma and fiancé, Mark Hyland of Augusta.

The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at DCI in Skowhegan as well as the doctors and nurses at Maine General Medical Center in Augusta.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Cheryl's memory to the Kidney Foundation of Maine, PO Box 1134, Portland, ME 04104 or the Smithfield Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Smithfield, ME 04978

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.