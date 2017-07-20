Christine Hunter (1937-2017)

FARMINGTON - Christine Hunter, 80, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2017 at the Sandy River Center. She was born in Portland on June 20, 1937 to Bruce and Helen Scribner.

She was educated in Maine and Massachusetts schools graduating from Easthampton High School, Easthampton, Mass. in 1955.

She worked as a waitress and laundry worker in the western part of Massachusetts for many years. She moved back to Maine in 1989 and was employed by Reny’s until her retirement. She was a member of Old South Church in Farmington where she participated in many of its activities. She was known as the “Purple Lady” in Farmington because of her fondness to be attired in that color. Although a very quiet person on the surface, she had an ability under certain circumstances to let one know exactly she stood, and she had a very welcoming smile. She was an avid reader, especially of Christian faith based material. She loved cats and dogs and collected pictures and creations of owls. She loved to play games and her niece, Michelle was the pride of her life.

She is survived by her brother Roy Scribner and his wife Brenda of Farmington, her niece Michelle Scribner and wife Megan of Skowhegan, and many cousins.

Her family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Sandy River for their outstanding care and comfort which they provided for Chris in her final difficult years with Alzheimers.

Cremation care has been provided by the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A memorial service will be held at Old South Church at a date in August to be determined. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Sabattus, ME.

Condolences and tributes may be shared by visiting her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.