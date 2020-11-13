Christine L. Mitchell (1967-2020)

JAY - Christine L. Mitchell, age 53 resident of Jay. Passed away Wednesday November 11, after a long illness at St.Mary's D'Youville Pavillion.

She was born September 29,1967 in Gardiner. The daughter of James and Katherine (Wallace) Hyde. She graduated from Oak Hill High School in 1986. July of 1998 she married Jeffrey Mitchell in Litchfield.

She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Mitchell of Jay, her daughter Amanda Jackman of Livermore Falls, sons Christopher of Livermore, sons Dalton and Morgan Mitchell of Jay. Four grandchildren Gabriel Correia of Wilton, Hannah Cook of Livermore Falls, Lukas and Lilley Oliveira of Canton. Her brother James (Oneika) Hyde Jr of Lewiston. She was predeceased by her parents James and Katherine Hyde.

Messages of condolence can be sent to www.finleyfuneralhome.com

Per her request there will be no funeral service.

Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME ,15 Church St Livermore Falls,ME 04254.