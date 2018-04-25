Christopher B. Bahr (1978-2018)

NORRIDGEWOCK - Christopher B. Bahr, 40, passed away April 20, 2018 at his home in Norridgewock. He was born February 19, 1978, the beloved son of Bambi L. Tefft.

He was educated in local schools and attended Springfield College. He was a self employed property manager and care giver. Chris loved spending time with his family, friends and his pets and was particularly proud of his own recovery and being a Licensed Maine Care Giver. His passion in life was helping others.

Chris is survived by his life partner, Michael A. Hunter of Norridgewock; mother, Bambi Tefft of Norridgewock; aunts and uncles, Dawn Moyer and husband Richard of Watertown, N.Y., Shelley Brooks of Nantucket, Ma., Glenn Tefft and wife Carole of Evans Mill, N.Y., Lynette George and husband Greg of York, Pa., Gregg Tefft and wife Christine of Watertown, N.Y., Guy Tefft and wife Dawn of Dexter, N.Y., Laurie Gill of Charlestown, R.I.; in-laws, Bruce Hunter and Sharon Carter of Waterville; brothers-in-law, Daric Davenport, Nick Hunter, Tyler Hunter all of Waterville; 5 nieces and nephews; special family friend Kim Benner of Norridgewock, many cousins including Jaime Gill of Hope Valley, R.I. And Trudy Martin of Ellsworth; pets, Bonnie, Dexter and Bentley.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge # 905 Waterville, Maine.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Christopher's memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.