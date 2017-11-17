Christopher Charles Robinson (1977-2017)

BRISTOL, Ind. - Christopher Charles Robinson, 40, of Livermore, died at 6:43 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, at his mother and sister's residence after battling ALS for a couple of years.

He was born on Sept. 5, 1977, in Lewiston, a son of Richard and Rowena (Beckler) Robinson. Christopher had worked for Maple Lane Golf Course in Maine. He enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting and sports and was a die hard New York Jets fan. His favorite saying was "just one more."

Survivors in addition to his mother in Bristol are a sister, Sherry (Omar) Aguirre of Bristol; brother, Daniel (fianceé Justine Stouder) Robinson of Nappanee; half-brother, Glen (Melissa) Robinson of Stanford, VT; six nephews, four nieces; his caregiver for the past year, Heather Violette of Livermore. Many friends, John Diaz, Eric Hiscock, Brian Lee, and Derick McGinty. He was preceded in death by his father.

Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Wiles Remembrance Center, Monday from 5-7 p.m. Committal services will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the Intervale Cemetery, Livermore.

Condolences and tributes may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.