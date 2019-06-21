Christopher John ‘CJ’ Fortier (June 9, 2019)

JAY - Born in Berlin, NH on May 21, 1985 to Tammy L. (Drew) Fortier and Henry L. Fortier. The family later moved to Farmington, where he attended elementary and high school, lastly at Mt. Blue High School. He was a resident of Jay.

CJ worked many winters at Sugarloaf Ski Area as a lift operator. He had a passion for the outdoors and being there made him the happiest. He loved fishing, camping and target practicing. Summers were CJ's favorite time of the year, when he would attend local festivals to teach people. CJ's drive in life was learning and sharing the knowledge of the many medical benefits of Cannabis.

He is survived by his parents, Tammy L. Drew and her partner Ron Bachelder of Wilton and Henry Fortier and his wife Cindy Fortier of Chesterville. He was also survived by his step-brother Joshua Farrington, his wife Nicki, nephew Carson and niece Callie of New Sharon; step-sister Mandy Holt, her husband Trevor and nieces Emma, Anna and Ryah of Farmington. CJ leaves behind his grandmothers Gloria Belanger and Therese Fortier of Berlin, NH; grandfather Joe Drew of Farmington; maternal aunts Brenda Pelletier, Missy Tremblay and her husband Lyman; paternal aunts Anna Southerland and her husband Billy, Claudette Boutin and her husband Rene, Jackie Arsenault and her husband Ron; paternal uncles Leo Fortier and wife Donna, Donald Fortier and wife Jen, and Armand Fortier. CJ also leaves behind numerous cousins.

He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Gerald Fortier and Maurice Therrien, as well as his uncle John Arsenault and aunt Dolly Fortier.

A summer Celebration of Life for Christopher 'CJ' Fortier will be held this summer in Berlin, NH at the family's convenience. Plans are being made and an event will be created by his mother Tammy in the very near future. If you have any photos of CJ that you can share, please send them to Tammy.

CJ was a kind and considerate soul who loved all people and creatures. The family received an outpouring of support and appreciate all of the love.