Christopher Jon Shiffer (1982-2020)

RANGELEY - Christopher Jon Shiffer, 37 of Rangeley, passed away on April 2, 2020.

Christopher was born in Portland Maine on Dec. 20, 1982 to Jon Fredrick and JoAnn Marie (Quatrano) Shiffer.

He attended Portland High School. He worked as a line cook at Parkside and Main in Rangeley for the last eight years. He enjoyed music, video games and being with friends. He loved Jim Beam and his Miller High Life. But most of all he "loved life."

Christopher is survived by his three brothers Clinton Shiffer of Hollis, Anthony Shiffer of Tennessee and Jonathan Shiffer of Massachusetts and his three sisters Jennifer Shiffer of Gray, Lisa Shiffer of Starks and SueAnn Shiffer of Nobleboro. Christopher is preceded in death by his mother and father and his grandmother Antionetta Quatrano.

The family of Christopher wish to extend our sincere thanks and love to Kash Haley and the Parkside and Main staff for making Christopher feel like family. A celebration of life will be held at later date in Rangeley, at Parkside and Main restaurant.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting financial assistance for the services, any donations should be made through his gofundme.

Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Rd. Farmington. A kind word may be left on his Memorial Wall at www.wilesrc.com