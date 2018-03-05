Christopher M. Pineau (1980-2018)

DIXFIELD – Christopher M. Pineau, 38, a resident of Canton, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 3, due to a work related accident.

He was born Feb. 20, 1980 in Farmington, the son of Michael Pineau and Karen Rae (Violette) Pineau.

Chris was a 1998 graduate of Jay High School and was active and very competitive in sports and excelled in Soccer. Following graduation he attended University of Maine Machias. He worked as a maintenance millwright for Irving Forest Products in Dixfield and was known for his hard working ethics.

He was a member of the Jay-Livermore Falls Hunting Club. Chris enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors, hunting, fishing, swimming, camping, tenting out and hanging out with his friends. He was a loving and devoted father and loved taking care of his daughter Adalyn and spending time with her.

He is survived by his daughter Adalyn Pineau of Canton, his father, Michael Pineau and his wife Crystal of Chesterville, his brother Nick Pineau and his wife Melissa of Livermore, stepbrothers and stepsisters, Melanie, Jeremy and Parker Dresser all of Dedham, Maine, and Amy Dresser of California, nieces and nephew, Lydia, Lauren and Lexie Pineau, Franchesca Vidal and Beckett Dresser, aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Karen Pineau, maternal grandparents, Raymond and Arlene Violette, and paternal grandparents, Arthur and Jeanne Pineau.

Messages of condolence may be sent to www.finleyfuneralhome.com.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, March 10 at Finley Funeral Home, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 9 at the funeral home. If desired contributions may be made to: Adalyn Pineau Education Fund, C/O Michael Pineau, 364 Zions Hill, Chesterville, Maine 04938.