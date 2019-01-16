Christopher Quinn Nault (1968-2018)

FARMINGTON - This tribute is to say that our brother, Christopher Quinn Nault, will not be forgotten. He died at the age of 50, at the Maine State Prison in Warren, on the morning of Nov. 16, 2018.

Chris was born on Oct. 23, 1968 in Embden, eldest son of Deborah Ames and James Nault. Later as a child, he moved to Skowhegan and then to Farmington.

Absolutely loyal to the end, he was a devoted brother, father, grandfather, son, and friend. Everyone liked Chris and he made and kept friends, no matter in what circle.

An extremely intelligent man, Chris was a master craftsman, and it showed in his performance as the best mechanic around. He worked hard for many years on snowmobiles, bikes, and other engines at Eagles Sports Shop, Moosehorn, and Sandy River Performance, which he co-owned; and for his many close friends, like Butch at Autobahn Hi Performance. He was a winner in racing “sleds” as well. He lived life to the fullest and was a beloved dad to his daughters Christine and Taylor. He loved fast cars, rock ‘n roll, and raising hell. Reading books, lifting weights, and cooking were other interests he enjoyed. He had a brilliant sense of humor despite trials.

Chris is missed by all; including his siblings Ernie and Danielle Nault, and Asher Powers; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A reunion of family and friends is being organized in Chris’ behalf with the date, time, and location to be announced later. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.