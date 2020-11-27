Claire Blanchard Clough (1941-2020)

FARMINGTON - Claire Blanchard Clough, 79 of DeLand, Florida was born and raised in Farmington, Maine to Frank and Marjorie Blanchard. Born August 24, 1941, Claire graduated from Farmington High School. She worked at the local Farmington Dry Cleaners and went on to enjoy a career at GH Bass. Claire's love of her pets and children led her to babysit several children helping parents who worked.

Claire is survived by her brother Bruce, his wife Sharon of Wilton, ME, her sister Linda and her husband Scott Davis of Farmington, ME, and several nieces and nephews.

Claire eventually moved to Florida to be closer to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She leaves behind her two daughters, Kathy Holbrook Muzzy and her husband Dale and Carol Keach.

Carol has one daughter Tiffany Lovejoy, and Kathy has one son Trevor Oliver, in addition to his partner Valori and three great grandchildren, Kage Poovey-Sellers, Peyton and Trevor W. Oliver.

Claire was pre-deceased by her parents and will be interred next to them in Auburn, Maine.

Condolences for the family can be sent to Altman-Long Funeral Home.