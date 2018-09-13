Claire T. Parker (1935-2018)

LIVERMORE - Claire T. Parker, 83, a longtime resident of Livermore, passed away Wednesday evening, Sept. 12, with her loving family by her side.

She was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Chisholm, the daughter of Joseph and Laura (Guerin) Therrien.

Claire graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 1953. On April 16, 1953, she married Richard Parker, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. She was a Teller at Key Bank in Livermore Falls and Wilton. She was a communicant at St. Rose of Lima Church and a member of the Livermore Trailblazers Snowmobile Club and the Family Wellness Center.

Claire enjoyed playing cards with her grandchildren and running the black jack table at the casino. She spent a lot of time with her family in Rangeley, Old Orchard and on Long Pond in Livermore. She especially loved camping at Moosehead Lake with her loving husband.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Richard Parker of Livermore, her children, Pamela Manter and her husband James, Debra Kendall and her husband Frank, Cynthia Young and her husband Earl, Patricia McDaniel and her husband Lee and Rick Parker and his wife Julia, all of Livermore, 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and her sister in laws; Edith Savage of Greene and Lou Therrien of Cummings, Georgia.

She was predeceased by her brothers; Francis, Rene, Roland, Leo, Norman and Ronald Therrien and sisters; Rita LaBrecque, Theo Gallant, Jeanette Roy and Yvette Hatch-Mallett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation will be 2-4PM and 6-8PM, Sunday at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. If desired contributions may be made in Claire’s memory to Spruce Mountain Ski Club, PO Box 113, Jay, Maine, 04239 or Area Youth Sports, PO Box 363, Jay, Maine, 04239.