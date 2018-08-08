Clarence Burnham White (1961-2018)

FARMINGTON - Clarence Burnham White, 56, passed away on Aug. 4, 2018, at his home in Farmington.

He was born on Nov. 2, 1961, in Farmington, the son of Martin and Rita (Knowlan) White. He was educated in the schools of Phillips. Over the years, he worked in the woods as a lumberman for Bruce Dunham and Melvyn Webber. Clarence enjoyed going fishing and giving what he caught to his grandparents.

Clarence is survived by; his mother, Rita Rose of Temple; his son, Hunter White of Temple; his siblings, James White of Auburn, Rhonda Harris of Temple, Keith White and wife Jannette of Madrid, Martin White of Phillips, Nancy, Elisa, and Bret. He was predeceased by his father and grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.