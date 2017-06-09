Clarence E. York (1940-2017)

CLINTON - Clarence E. York, 76, passed away June 5, 2017 at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 24, 1940 in Embden, the son of Christopher and Dorothy (Tingley) York.

He was educated in the schools of Skowhegan and graduated from Skowhegan High School. On Oct. 1, 1973, he married Susan Flanders in Corinna. Clarence worked for many years as a mechanic, CB radio repair, and small engine repair. He also repaired and built computers for others as well as himself. He was a member of the Ham Radio Club. He also enjoyed with his spare time working in his garage, fixing small engines, spending time with his grandchildren and wood working.

Clarence is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan (Flanders) York of Clinton; 2 sons, Kevin York and spouse Paige Douglass of Clinton, Timothy York and wife Jean of Norridgewock; daughter, Barbara Mullen and fiancé Kieth of Skowhegan; son-in-law, AJ Koss of Skowhegan; grandchildren, Liyah Douglass, Aubrianna York, Michael Swain, Arron York, Jason York, and Andrew Koss; great grandchildren, Torrence, Jaydin, and Valarie. Special cousins Charles & Madeline and many other cousins, nieces and nephews; Close dear friend Jeffrey Douglass.

He was predeceased by 2 daughters, Debby Koss and Emilie York; mother, Dorothy York; father, Christopher York; and sister, Elizabeth York; and four legged best friend, Tigger.

At the family’s request, there will be no visitation hours of funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Clarence’s memory to the Somerset Humane Society, PO Box 453, Skowhegan, ME 04976, the American Cancer Society, New England Division, One Bowdoin Mill Island Suite 300, Topsham, ME 04086-1240, or the Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.