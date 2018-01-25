Clarence Henry Jones (1919-2018)

FARMINGTON - Clarence Henry Jones, 98 years and 10 months, passed away on Sunday, Jan 21, 2018 at the Sandy River Center, where he had been a patient for two weeks.

He was born in South Solon, Maine on March 18, 1919, the youngest child of Winfield Scott Jones and Grace Day (Weston) Jones. He was pre-deceased by his parents and all of his siblings, Mildred (Gardiner), Ruth (Bibber) Vera (Finnemore), Blanche (Smithner), Leba (Armstrong), Roy, Ralph, and Linwood.

He married Dorothy Nell Stevens and they lived in Flagstaff from about 1938 until 1949. It was flooded for Flagstaff Lake in the fall of 1950. They moved, house and all, to Eustis where they lived until 1987 when they moved to Bingham. Dorothy passed away in 2001.

Clarence served his country in the U. S. Army in World War II from October 1944 until November 1945 when the war in Europe ended. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion, Bingham Chapter.

He worked in the woods until his retirement, as a lumberjack and as a scaler for Brown Company and James River Co. He learned to be a river driver and enjoyed this so much he spent his vacations working as a river driver through the last river drive in 1975. He was honored with a plaque in 2003 as a member of the Loggers Hall of Fame in Rangeley and was featured in an MPBM film documentary about river drivers.

He was the holder of the Boston Post Gold Cane in Bingham. He was also a proud recipient of an original carved eagle head cane honoring his military service.

Clarence leaves three sons, Steven P. and wife Elizabeth and children Kenneth Jones, Crystal (Gregor), Craig, Clark and Chris Leach, Thomas H. and wife Insowa and children, Travis and Matthew Jones and Nicole Black, Larry A. and wife, Stephanie and son, Christopher, and a daughter, Marilyn Rogers-Bull and husband Lief, and children Mark, David, and Peter Rogers and Mary (Waltz). He will be missed by great-grandchildren Dylan Hebert, Samantha and Mason Jones, Amanda, Benjamin and Alexander Waltz, Seth and Clay Rogers, Jeremy Rogers, Chandra Rogers, and Melanie Desjardine. He leaves 17 great- great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews with whom he loved to visit at family reunions.

Visiting hours will be Friday, Jan. 26 from 4-7 p.m. at Giberson’s Funeral Home, River Street, Bingham, Maine. Services will be held at the Giberson Funeral Home at 1:00 on Saturday, January 27 with a fellowship at the First Congregational Church on Meadow Street in Bingham following. Burial at Flagstaff Cemetery in Eustis, Maine will be held in the spring at a time to be announced.

