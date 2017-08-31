Clarence W. Cushman (1954-2017)

CANTON - Clarence W. Cushman, 63, of Canton, passed away August 29, 2017 at Pinnacle Health Care.

He was born June 13, 1954 in Avon the son of Walter and Glenys (Masterman) Cushman.

He attended Mt. Abram High School before going to work for Forster Manufacturing in Strong. Clarence moved from Phillips to Canton in 1985. He enjoyed fishing and whittling.

Clarence is survived by his two sisters Patricia Cushman of Farmington and Glenys Cushman of Auburn. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Winston Cushman.

A graveside service will be held at 10AM on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington. Arrangements under the care of Adams-McFarlane Funeral & Cremation Services, 108 Court St., Farmington.

