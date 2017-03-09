Clarence W. Penney (1958-2017)

BRANFORD, Conn. - Clarence W. Penney, 58, of North Haven, Conn. gave up his battle with cancer on March 1 at Connecticut Hospice.

Clarence was born Sept. 19, 1958 in Beaufort, S.C. to Clyde and Judith (Neil) Penney of New Vineyard.

He was employed at Leonard Lumber Co., Durham.

He is survived by his daughters Vanessa, of Wallingford and Marissa, of West Haven; his parents, Clyde and Judith Penney, of New Vineyard, ME; sisters, Julianne Garrity, of El Paso, AR; Mary Smith, of Madison, ME; brother, Clyde, Jr. and wife, Marlayne Penney, of Hallowell, ME and sister, Angella Watson, of Madison, ME., along with numerous nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by all, including his best bud, Gary Wahl.

Celebration of life for the family will be March 19 at the Fairbanks Meeting House, Farmington, from 1 to 3 p.m. No flowers, please. Donations may be made to the cancer society in memory of Clarence.