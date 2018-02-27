Clarendon Lee (Bing) Crosby (1932-2018)

JAY - Clarendon Lee (Bing) Crosby, 86, of Jay, died unexpectedly at his home Sunday morning.

He was born Feb. 9, 1932 in Wilton, the son of Lee Seldon and Margaret (Preston) Crosby. Bing was raised in Wilton and attended Wilton Academy School until his senior year when his parents built a new house in North Jay, he went to Jay High School his senior year and graduated from Jay in 1950.

He joined the US Army and spent three years in Japan working in the Motor Pool. He returned from the service and married Gladys Plaisted, they had two children, and later divorced. In 1971, he married Nancy Lyman and he inherited four more children.

After being discharged from the service he worked for a garage/dealership in South Paris, then returned to Jay and went to work at IP mill in Jay. And due to health problems left the mill and started his own Janitorial Service (Red Carpet Cleaning Service). He continued the cleaning service for several years, he decided to sell the business and seek work with less demanding hours. He went to work for Jay School Department as a custodian, then moved to Livermore Falls School Department, first as a bus driver then as Transportation Director. A position then became available as Transportation and Maintenance Director for the Farmington School Department. He applied and got the job. He retired from SAD #9 in 1994.

Bing was involved in Country Music since age 9. At age 17 he joined Ralph Latham’s Pine Ridge Mountain Boys his senior year in High School. While in the service in Japan he joined with other bands and entertained the servicemen. After being discharged he re-joined Ralph’s band for a few years. Then he branched out and fronted several bands of his own. In 2006 he was inducted in the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame which was one of his proudest moments. Bing is also a life member of the Farmington Elks Lodge #430.

He is survived by his wife Nancy, son Bruce Crosby of Chelsey, daughter Lynda Terry and husband of Dan of New Hampshire; son Kenneth Lyman and wife Sheila of East Livermore; daughter Janet Lane and husband Ray of Bangor; daughter Janice Strout of Kenduskeag; and daughter Jennifer Morrell of Farmington; grandchildren, Michael Campbell, Brandon Campbell, Bianca Jackson and significant other Ryan Woods, Kendra Lyman-Hood and husband Jarred, Kimberly Nadeau and husband Andy, Kristen Lane and fiancé Dion Gould, Shane Strout and wife Heather, Shauna Deans and husband Shannon, Alexandar Morrell and girlfriend Kelsey Brann, and Zackary Morrell; great grandchildren, Alysha, Kane, and Dean Campbell, Kael and Rennen Woods, Riley, Braedon, Madilyn, and Grace Nadeau, Silas Strout, William and Wyatt Deans. He is also survived by a sister.

He was predeceased by his parents, Father and mother-in-law Royston (Stubby) and Gladys Lyman, son-in-law Daniel Morrell and grandson Kendrick Lyman. Special uncle and aunt, Roger and Edie Preston. He was also predeceased by a brother.

Condolences and tributes as well as a memorial video may be shared on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Public memorial services will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Wiles Remembrance Center, 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington, with Rev. John Gensel, officiating. Following services, a reception will be held at the Farmington Elks Lodge in West Farmington, all are welcome. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Center, Thursday from 5-7 p.m. where member of the Farmington Elks Lodge will conduct Elks Services at 7 pm. Spring interment with military honors will be on May 26 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in East Livermore followed by a musical Celebration of his Life from 1-4 p.m. at the Silver Spur, 272 Lewiston Street, Mechanic Falls. The family asks that those who desire, consider memorial gifts in Bing’s memory to the Maine County Music Hall of Fame and Museum, PO Box 193, Mechanic Falls, ME 04256.