Claude Merton ‘Bill’ Cushman (1928-2019)

FARMINGTON - Claude Merton ‘Bill’ Cushman, loving husband and father of three, passed away on July 26, 2019 at the Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta at the age of 91.

Bill was born May 22, 1928 in Lewiston, to Charles and Eleanor (Gunnison Simpson) Cushman, the youngest of four sons. He enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 22 and was stationed in Iceland for part of his military service. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, Bill went on to floral school in Boston, MA and eventually became the owner of Riverside Greenhouses in Farmington, ME. He married Elizabeth Evelyn Humphrey on August 29, 1953 and they raised three daughters. After his divorce from Elizabeth, Bill married Bonita Richards on December 26, 1998.

During his lifetime, Bill enjoyed music, art and woodworking. He played the saxophone for years with the Old Crow Indian Band. He also took up oil and watercolor painting, exhibiting several of his works at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. Bill built the family’s summer home on Porter Lake in New Vineyard, ME and built his own woodworking shop and Bonnie’s sewing studio at their home in Farmington. Bill was active in the Masons and American Legion in Farmington for many years.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Charles, and his mother, Eleanor, by all three of his brothers and by his ex-wife, Elizabeth. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, his three daughters, Debra, Cathy and Leisa and by his grandson, Arjun Puri. He is also survived by his extended family, the daughters, spouses and grandchildren of Bill’s wife, Bonnie: Heidi Richards and her son, Adam; Wendy Richards, Mel Craig and their sons Bradan and Brycan; Brandi & Noreen Flannagan and their son Fionn and daughter Feena.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 5th at 10 AM at Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Rd., in Farmington. Masonic services will be conducted by Maine Lodge #20. Interment with military honors will follow at the Riverside Cemetery in Farmington.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Farmington American Legion, PO Box 648, Farmington, ME 04938 or Trinity United Methodist Church, 612 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.

Bill’s wife and daughters would especially like to thank all the caretakers of ‘Company A’ at Maine Veteran’s Home in Augusta, ME, and the MaineGeneral Hospice.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 488 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington, ME 04938.