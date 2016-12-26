Clifford J. Fecteau (1951-2016)

FAIRFIELD - Clifford James Fecteau, 65, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 20, 2016. at his home.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1951, in St. Petersburg, Florida, the son of Philmore and Georgia (Kenniston) Fecteau. He graduated from Waterville High School class of 1970.

He was a veteran who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army until his honorable discharge and retired after 20 years of service with the Maine Air National Guard. He earned an associate degree in business administration with a major in marketing/management from Kennebec Valley Technical College in 1988 with honors.

He became a building custodian at KVVC in Fairfield, then was employed as a bookstore manager until he retired. After he retired, he opened Central Maine Textbooks which he owned and operated.

Clifford is survived by his mother, Georgia (Kenniston) Fecteau of Waterville; brother, Thomas Little of Westbrook; step sister, Elizabeth Glidden of Augusta; uncle, David Kenniston of Amherst and his four beautiful beloved cats.

He was predeceased by his father, Philmore Fecteau.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at 11 a.m. at Getchell Street Baptist Church, 3 Getchell Street, Waterville, Maine and burial will be at Mount Rest Cemetery, Tannery Loop Road, Amherst, Maine, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Clifford’s memory to HART of Maine, Inc., Adoption Center & Shelter for Cats, PO Box 351, Cumberland, ME 04021 or the Humane Society-Waterville Area, 100 Webb Road, Waterville, ME 04901.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.